UPDATE: Route 19 reopen, power fully restored in Beaver

UPDATE (7/18 @ 8:58 p.m.) – Raleigh County Dispatch confirms that Route 19 is back open in Beaver.

Dispatchers also tell WOAY that power is fully restored to the area.

There was one confirmed injury, who dispatchers say was transported to Beckley ARH Hospital.

———————————————————————————————————————————–

UPDATE (7/18 @ 6:38 p.m.) – Raleigh County Dispatchers are asking Beaver residents to stay in their homes following a natural gas leak.

The Beaver Volunteer Fire Department previously requested all businesses and homes to evacuate from Airport Road to the Soggy Dog Car Wash.

Residents have been cleared to return to their homes, which dispatchers ask that they ventilate, All businesses in Beaver are closed for the remainder of the day.

Route 19 is shut down in Beaver until further notice.

————————————————————————————————————————————

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – Multiple crews are at the scene of a structure gas leak in Beaver.

Raleigh County Dispatch received a call to 103 Beaver Plaza, where Judy’s Gambling Joint is located.

The Beaver Fire Department, Ghent Fire Department, Coal City Fire Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Jan Care are all on scene.

Dispatchers tell WOAY that the area will be shut down until further notice and all traffic should take an alternate route.

Stick with WOAY as more details emerge on the investigation.

Related