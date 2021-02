PROSPERITY, WV (WOAY) – Firefighters are currently on the scene of an early afternoon structure fire reported in Prosperity.

According to Raleigh County dispatchers, the call came in at 12:49 p.m. about a structure fire on Dearing Dr. in Prosperity.

Beaver, Prosperity, and Mount Hope Fire Departments are currently on scene.

The roadway is currently blocked.

Stay with WOAY for any further updates.