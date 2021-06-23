STEM camp students engage in science demonstrations, inquire about college admissions

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Bio-diesel and college admissions all in one day.

Raleigh County high school students at the WVU Tech STEM camp learning about both science and their futures on-campus Wednesday. The morning session included creating bio-diesel and studying the human lung, while the afternoon was spent taking a tour of campus and getting advice from the WVU Tech Admissions Office. An employee from Conn-Weld Industries in Princeton was also on hand to answer questions about post-graduate life.

“Typically we have about three activities today,” said WVU Tech Assistant Chemical Engineering Professor Nathan Galinsky. “Normally, there’s not a company coming in, as well as the activities with our college admission and other teams that are on campus. Today is a little bit more unique because those companies are working with us to come and present and talk to the students, as well as working with the different aspects of the college to show them what college life is like.”

The STEM camp continues through the end of this week.

