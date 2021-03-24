Statewide COVID death toll reaches 2,619

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 24, 2021, there have been 2,382,655 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 138,818 total cases and 2,619 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 89-year old male from Cabell County, a 69-year old male from Barbour County, an 80-year old male from Harrison County, a 56-year old female from Jefferson County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County and a 53-year old male from Monroe County.

“With a heavy heart, we share this solemn news of more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathies to the families affected.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,312), Berkeley (10,329), Boone (1,712), Braxton (824), Brooke (2,049), Cabell (8,246), Calhoun (238), Clay (386), Doddridge (509), Fayette (2,901), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,155), Greenbrier (2,468), Hampshire (1,591), Hancock (2,613), Hardy (1,355), Harrison (5,072), Jackson (1,742), Jefferson (3,884), Kanawha (12,706), Lewis (1,080), Lincoln (1,336), Logan (2,912), Marion (3,862), Marshall (3,153), Mason (1,843), McDowell (1,405), Mercer (4,344), Mineral (2,621), Mingo (2,261), Monongalia (8,494), Monroe (1,004), Morgan (975), Nicholas (1,348), Ohio (3,774), Pendleton (643), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (609), Preston (2,675), Putnam (4,450), Raleigh (5,232), Randolph (2,443), Ritchie (636), Roane (511), Summers (718), Taylor (1,132), Tucker (513), Tyler (655), Upshur (1,754), Wayne (2,705), Webster (426), Wetzel (1,141), Wirt (367), Wood (7,359), Wyoming (1,800).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Doddridge, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Nicholas, Ohio, Raleigh, Tyler, Wayne, Webster, and Wetzel counties.

March 24

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Doddridge County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot, 1623 Doe Run Road (parking lot), West Union, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Hardy County:

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness, Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Nicholas County:

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Ohio County:

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Raleigh County:

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV

Wayne County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Webster County:

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Camp Caesar, 1 Camp Caesar Lane, Cowen, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wetzel/Tyler Counties:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 425 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.