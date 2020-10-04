State police searching for missing 17-year-old

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – State Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl missing out of Oak Hill.

State police say on Sept. 30, Azareyiah Majestic Mitchell’s mother expected her to come home. When she didn’t arrive, she reported her missing to the local state police detachment.

Mitchell is a 5’4″ African American girl and weighs about 115 pounds. Authorities say she may be in the Kanawha County, Raleigh County or Summers County areas.

If you know Mitchell’s whereabouts, call Oak Hill State Police Detachment at (304) 469-2915.