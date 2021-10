BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in a Shoplifting and Grand Larceny case.

These two individuals are suspects in cases occurring at Rural King and the Grand Larceny case.

If you have any information, please contact Trooper D.L. Daniels of the WVSP Beckley Detachment at 304-256-6700, or send an anonymous tip.

Related