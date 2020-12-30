Start of winter sports delayed until March 1

WOAY – The start of winter sports has been delayed from January 11 to March 1.

Governor Jim Justice made the announcement during Wednesday’s COVID press briefing. Winter sports include basketball, cheerleading, swimming and wrestling.

The decision comes on the heels of 54 of West Virginia’s 55 counties being in the orange or red phases of the county alert system.

The start of winter sports had already been delayed once, from November to January. Now, it’s unclear when state championships will take place, as they were previously pushed back to April.

Also on Wednesday, Governor Justice announced in-person learning will resume January 19.