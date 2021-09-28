Starlit Soiree – October 7, 2021

Ladies, grab your friends and dancing shoes. Nick Scott will be DJing all evening on the gorgeous Glade Springs terrace.

Food & beverages will be served by our wonderful host, Resort at Glade Springs. You’ll have the opportunity to bid on silent auction items such as, dining, art, trips and spa packages.

First Tee – West Virginia wanted to kick off the 2021 Ben McGraw First Tee Classic with a bang so we are having our 1st ever “LADIES NIGHT” benefitting First Tee – West Virginia.

General Ticket $50 (must be 21+)