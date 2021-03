ALDERSON, WV (WOAY) – A Sunday afternoon stabbing is reported in Greenbrier County.

According to Sheriff Bruce Sloan, on Sunday, Feb. 28, at approximately 4:20 p.m., members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stabbing that occurred on Blue Sulphur Springs Rd. near Alderson.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

No arrests have been made, and the incident remains under investigation.

Stay with WOAY for further details.