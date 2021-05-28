Special Memorial Day candlelight service to be held in a Fayetteville Memorial Park

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A special Memorial Day candlelight service will be held on Sunday, May 30th at Huse Memorial Park in Fayetteville. And as this year’s theme, ‘Joining Hearts for America’ highlights, hearts will be joined together once more to remember all the brave men and women who have served in the U.S military.

“This is going to be the tenth annual memorial service and it will be this Sunday at 8 PM,” says Tabitha Stover, executive director of Fayetteville visitor center. “There’s going to be music, the Boy Scouts of America will be there and there’s going to be the presentation of the colors, and there will also be a few other speakers this year.”

Speaking at this year’s ceremony will be U.S Air Force Tech Sgt. James F. Akers, and the Boy Scouts presentation of colors will be led by Micheal LeChalk. And after the special Memorial Day devotion, Pastor Danny Goins will begin the candlelight presentation.

“We are encouraging everyone to come out,” she says. “If you’re more comfortable you can bring a mask, but it’s open to everyone to be a part of the Memorial service.”

The live music will be held prior to the ceremony, and this year the music performance will be held by Zayne Anderson and the Fresh Mountain Praise Team. And with all the candles, flags, and community members ready to come out and honor this special day and special people, it should be a service to remember.

“We are honoring the people who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom and our country, so we think it’s a really big deal that our town hosts this every year because it’s a really small acknowledgment to all the sacrifices these folks have made,” Stover says.

