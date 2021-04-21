Spartans’ Mullins places second at state tournament

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier East sophomore Thomas Mullins finished runner-up in the 220 class Tuesday, in the second day of the Class AAA state wrestling tournament.

Mullins won his semifinal match in the morning by pinning Spring Mills sophomore Benny Donivan, but Wheeling Park’s Erick Brothers won the individual title with a pin after 1:22.

Eight area wrestlers placed in the top six of their respective class, including five from Woodrow Wilson, two from Princeton, and Greenbrier East’s Colby Piner. The complete list is below.

Woodrow Wilson finished ninth in the team standings, while Greenbrier East placed 14th. Parkersburg South was the state team champion with 264 points. The Class AA/A state tournament takes place Wednesday and Thursday.

Area wrestlers posting top six finishes

Woodrow Wilson: Ethan Osborne (3rd, 138); Jackson Evans (4th, 285); Hezekiyah Creasy (5th, 152); Jay Jones (6th, 170); Devan Gauldin (6th, 195)

Greenbrier East: Thomas Mullins (2nd, 220); Colby Piner (5th, 160)

Princeton: Trace Hatfield (5th, 113); Eli Padgett (5th, 170)

