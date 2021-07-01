Softball & Baseball All-State Teams: Class AAA

WOAY – The Class AAA all-state teams for both softball and baseball were announced Thursday, as determined by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association. Area players receiving honors are listed below.

SOFTBALL

First Team: Taylor Graham (Greenbrier East, outfielder)

Honorable Mention: Kylie Pelkey (Oak Hill), Josi Ervin (Greenbrier East), Haylee Byers (Oak Hill), Lindsey Black (Greenbrier East), Annabelle Honaker (Greenbrier East)

BASEBALL

Second Team: Bradley Lokant (Oak Hill, pitcher); Noah Hanna (Greenbrier East, catcher); Jordan Mize (Greenbrier East, outfielder)

Honorable Mention: Darris Boswell (Greenbrier East), Grant Cochran (Princeton), Ty Nelson (Oak Hill), Caleb Thomas (Greenbrier East), Cooper Vaught (Woodrow Wilson), Zane Wolfe (Oak Hill)

