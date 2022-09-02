Sobriety checkpoint in Beckley on September 2

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department will conduct a DUI sobriety checkpoint on Second Street at Thornhill Courts on Friday, September 2, from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, according to the Register-Herald Newspaper. There will be an alternate location on Jefferson Street in Beckley.

Roving DUI patrols will support the checkpoint throughout the evening and nighttime.

According to a press release from the Southern Regional Highway Safety Office, “Officers will be looking for impaired drivers, underage drinking, and those driving on suspended or revoked driver’s licenses. The purpose of the DUI Checkpoint is to deter impaired driving and to educate the public about the dangers and consequences of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Law enforcement encourages everyone to buckle up and designate a sober driver if consuming alcohol. Please Drive Safe.”

The Southern Regional Highway Safety Program funds the DUI checkpoint.

Related