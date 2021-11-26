Small businesses urge Black Friday customers to shop locally

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Black Friday is a crucial day for local stores like Retro Reset Video Games and Collectables in downtown Oak Hill, as they are making some major sales by offering deals and products you may not find anywhere else this year.

And, local shops like Retro Reset keep small towns afloat, Black Friday being a big day that helps local businesses and small towns grow even more.

“Specifically for Oak Hill, we’ve seen a lot of growth in small business and it’s a nice trend we want to keep going, so the more people that can come out and support us, I think the better the town is going to grow, and the better off our town will be for it,” says Shannon Ingram, Co-owner of Retro Reset.

Retro Reset was offering 15% off coupons to customers coming in, along with other good deals such as buy 2 get 1 on games and merchandise throughout the store.

The store also looks forward to offering more good deals on Small Business Saturday.

