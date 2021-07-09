Sixth inning the difference in Whistlepigs win

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Having not played Monday-Wednesday due to a league-wide break, the Princeton Whistlepigs dodged one bullet Thursday by not having to endure a weather delay.

They faced a second obstacle in the sixth inning, when the Johnson City Doughboys tied the game at 2-2 on a double from Joe Vetrano. But the Whistlepigs would take the lead and the momentum back in the bottom of the frame.

Kevin Keister doubled to right field on a fly ball that nearly carried for a home run; that was immediately followed by Fisher Pyatt bringing in two runs on a double of his own, before Jack Rubenstein’s home run gave the hosts insurance in what would turn out to be a 7-2.

The Bluefield Ridge Runners were affected by a weather delay in the third inning, but scored the lone run of their game in the seventh to edge Burlington 1-0. In the Prospect League, the West Virginia Miners fell 6-3 at Lafayette.

All three of these series continue Friday.

Related