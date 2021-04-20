Six area wrestlers reach AAA semifinals

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – The 2021 state wrestling tournament began Monday in Huntington, with the first rounds taking place in Class AAA.

Six area wrestlers won both their first-round and second-round bouts to advance to the semifinals in their respective classes. Three of them are Woodrow Wilson’s Ethan Osborne (138), Devan Gauldin (195), and Jackson Evans (285), while Greenbrier East’s Colby Piner (160) and Thomas Mullins (220), and Princeton’s Trace Hatfield (113) also won twice on Monday.

In addition, six wrestlers (Domonique Johnson & Max Underwood from Oak Hill; Eli Padgett from Princeton; Hezekiyah Creasy, Jay Jones & Ryan Muktar from Woodrow Wilson) are still in the consolation rounds, meaning they could finish as high as third place.

In the team standings, Woodrow Wilson is 9th with 44.5 points, while Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, and Princeton are all in the top 20. Parkersburg South leads the standings with 119 points, while Spring Mills is second with 92.

The Class AAA tournament finishes Tuesday, with the AA/A bouts scheduled for Wednesday & Thursday.

