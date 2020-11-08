Six area teams advance to football postseason

WOAY – The brackets are set for the 2020 West Virginia high school football playoffs, with six Southern West Virginia squads among the 48 schools in the running for a state title.

Princeton is back in the Class AAA playoffs for the first time since 2015, as the Tigers will be the 10th seed and travel to Wheeling Park. Princeton already made one trip to the Northern Panhandle this year, when they won at John Marshall in early October.

Bluefield and Greenbrier West are the #2 seeds in Class AA and A, respectively, meaning both teams have home-field advantage through the semifinals. The Beavers are slated to play Clay County, while the Cavaliers host Madonna.

Liberty returns to the Class AA playoffs for the first time since 2015, and will host Herbert Hoover in the first round. As the #4 seed, the Raiders would also host a quarterfinal if they win against the Huskies. Independence is the #14 seed in Class AA and will travel to Frankfort.

Midland Trail is in the Class A playoffs for a fourth straight year, and will play Buffalo in the 5-12 matchup. The Bison beat the Patriots in Hico 7-0 in double overtime on October 24.

Teams that are in counties that later go into orange or red on the various statewide maps may have to forfeit their games if they’re not able to return to at least gold by game day. There is an option for teams to play on Sunday at 1:30 PM of a given week. All locations and game times for the first-round playoff matchups will be determined Sunday, November 8.