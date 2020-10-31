Six adults arrested in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A group of people faces felony charges following a Child Protective Services home check-in in Oak Hill.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Pine Knoll Apartments in Oak Hill to assist Child Protective Services during a home check. The Deputies found drugs, scales, and paraphernalia as well as drug needles in easy reach of a small child. The six adults in the home were taken into custody for creating an extremely dangerous risk to the small child.

Hannah Holstein – 25

Franklin Evans – 30

Amanda Gardner – 24

David Williams – 43

Amanda Hughes – 29

Carmen Malicoate – 31

All 6 subjects were charged with Child Neglect Creating Risk of Serious Bodily Injury and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Malicoate received an additional charge of Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics. They will now await court proceedings.