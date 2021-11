BLUEFIELD, WV & COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Bluefield’s Fred Simon and Independence’s John H. Lilly ahead of Friday’s Class AA football semifinal meeting.

Both coaches are aware of the ties that connect the two communities, along with recent postseason meetings in additional sports, but they don’t believe the teams will handle the excitement that comes with any semifinal.

The winner Friday will await Fairmont Senior or Poca in the Super Six in Wheeling on December 3.

Related