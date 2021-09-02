POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) Police need your help locating a 69-year old man from Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

James Andrew Hefner’s family told officers that Mr. Hefner was last seen Monday, August 30, 2021 around 11am in Renick and was headed south towards Lewisburg, West Virginia. Hefner’s family says he was possibly suffering from paranoia and left his home in his Red 2014 Jeep Patriot, bearing West Virginia registration plate (66P538).

Mr. Hefner is described as a 69-year-old white male, approximately 5-foot/9-inches tall, weighing 240 pounds with a full gray beard.

A Silver Alert has been issued. If seen please contact the West Virginia State Police Marlinton Detachment at 304 799-4101 or Troop 3 Headquarters in Elkins at 304 637-0200.

