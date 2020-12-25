Shooting investigation underway in Raleigh County

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY)- The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident.

On 12-25-2020 at approximately 7:15AM Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to East Whitby Road in Shady Spring on a report of a gunshot victim. The victim was transported to Raleigh General hospital by EMS where he was pronounced dead.

Through investigation it was learned that the shooting actually occurred on Blackhawk lane in Cool Ridge. The shooter was identified as Deven Michael Pratt 24 of Cool Ridge. Mr. Pratt was arrested by Detectives with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with Murder and will be held in Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.