Sheriffs receive promotions at the Raleigh County Courthouse

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Courthouse is host to a deputy sheriff promotional ceremony for some of the officers who are moving up in position for their time and dedication to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriffs that are being promoted include Ricky L. Talley Jr. moving up from Deputy to Corporal, Brent B. Milam moving from Deputy to Corporal, Brian S. White from Corporal to Sergeant, and Roger L. Bircham Jr. moving up from Sergeant to Lieutenant.

“I guess you could say it means we are being recognized for the work that we do and the sacrifices that we make,” says Brian White, a newly promoted Sergeant with the department. “A promotion comes with the responsibility of watching over the other guys, leading and guiding them, and trying to set a good example for everybody to follow.”

To find out more about these sheriffs and the important new roles they will be fulfilling, you can visit the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department at raleighcountysheriff.com or by visiting them on their Facebook page.

