Sheriff’s office offers safety tips ahead of holiday

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – With new years eve just hours away, there are some things you can do to make sure you and your family stays safe through the holiday.

Each year, New Year’s leads to celebrations of all kinds, but the holiday doesn’t always result in happy endings.

“We always have people that, even if they do decide to start partying at home, they may decide to finish someplace else and they don’t always make it to point B,” said Lt. Jason Redden.

Alcohol tolerance can vary from person to person. Some people may be too intoxicated to drive without even realizing it.

“If you’re going to drink, have a designated driver. I’ve arrested people before who had full intentions of only having one and stopping… but one leads to two leads to three.”

Although the pandemic may result in fewer drunk driving incidents, law enforcement officers are ready to stop tragedy from striking.

“We’ll have a full staff of deputies on New Year’s Eve to handle not only patrolling the highways but to answer 911 calls. That’s law enforcement in general. We have added funding for overtime patrols to keep the highways safe.”

Drunk driving isn’t the only threat on new years eve. Lt. Redden reminds gun owners to refrain from celebratory gunfire.

“What goes up must come down. It’s going to land somewhere and you have no control over where that is, so it’s not a good idea to go out and fire a live round to celebrate New Year’s.”

Forbes says over four percent of deaths and injuries involving stray bullets are the result of celebratory gunfire. Not only could it kill an innocent bystander, but it could land the shooter in jail.

“You’re probably going to be charged with murder because you have intentionally fired a round with no control over where it comes down.”