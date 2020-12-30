Sheriff’s office offers safety tips ahead of holiday

By
Kassie Simmons
-

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – With new years eve just hours away, there are some things you can do to make sure you and your family stays safe through the holiday.

Each year, New Year’s leads to celebrations of all kinds, but the holiday doesn’t always result in happy endings.

“We always have people that, even if they do decide to start partying at home, they may decide to finish someplace else and they don’t always make it to point B,” said Lt. Jason Redden.

Alcohol tolerance can vary from person to person. Some people may be too intoxicated to drive without even realizing it.

“If you’re going to drink, have a designated driver. I’ve arrested people before who had full intentions of only having one and stopping… but one leads to two leads to three.”

Although the pandemic may result in fewer drunk driving incidents, law enforcement officers are ready to stop tragedy from striking.

“We’ll have a full staff of deputies on New Year’s Eve to handle not only patrolling the highways but to answer 911 calls. That’s law enforcement in general. We have added funding for overtime patrols to keep the highways safe.”

Drunk driving isn’t the only threat on new years eve. Lt. Redden reminds gun owners to refrain from celebratory gunfire.

“What goes up must come down. It’s going to land somewhere and you have no control over where that is, so it’s not a good idea to go out and fire a live round to celebrate New Year’s.”

Forbes says over four percent of deaths and injuries involving stray bullets are the result of celebratory gunfire. Not only could it kill an innocent bystander, but it could land the shooter in jail.

“You’re probably going to be charged with murder because you have intentionally fired a round with no control over where it comes down.”

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR