Sheetz announces $60,000 donation matching challenge in support of Mid Atlantic Special Olympics chapters

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Sheetz challenges customers to match $60,000 in donations to support West Virginia’s Special Olympics chapters.

Through October, customers can support West Virginia’s Special Olympics teams through donation boxes and adding donations to purchases at a store location near them.

The donations will help local chapters provide sports training and athletic competition in several Olympic-style sports for people of all ages with intellectual disabilities.

For more information or to find a store near you, visit Sheetz.com

