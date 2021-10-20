Sheets Automotive Athlete of the Week – Ty Nickell

CHARMCO, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier West may have seen several key players from recent years graduate, but the 2021 team is determined to pick up where past teams left off.

Junior Ty Nickell is among the key contributors on offense, topping 100 yards a game consistently as the Cavaliers have moved back into the top 16 of the WVSSAC Class A playoff rankings.

Nickell says he is motivated by the chance to create his own legacy, having looked at what older players were able to accomplish. He hopes to keep that going this Friday at Sherman, followed by key matchups with Midland Trail & Mount View.

