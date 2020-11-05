Shady Spring wins sectional volleyball title

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from the Class AA Region 3 Section 1 championship between Herbert Hoover & Shady Spring!

Both teams advanced to the championship round after semifinal wins earlier Wednesday (Herbert Hoover winning against Independence, Shady Spring against Nicholas County). Shady Spring would establish early momentum, going on to win 3-0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-15). The Lady Tigers and Lady Huskies each advance to regional play Saturday at Shady Spring.

In Class A, Greater Beckley and Greenbrier West will play for a sectional title Thursday; as their tournament is a double-elimination format, the Lady Cavs would need to win two best-of-five matches against the Lady Crusaders to win the championship. Both teams will still advance to regional play, as will Summers County and James Monroe.