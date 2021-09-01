Shady Spring volleyball wins Tuesday

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Tuesday’s volleyball match between Shady Spring & Nicholas County!

The reigning Class AA state champions established the momentum early, going on to win their match 3-0 (25-7, 25-9, 25-11). Woodrow Wilson also won 3-0 against Independence, ahead of the Shirley Brown Invitational this weekend.

In high school soccer, Oak Hill’s girls team rallied to record a 2-2 draw against Greenbrier East, while Woodrow Wilson and Princeton also played to a 2-2 draw in girls soccer. Additionally, PikeView boys won 2-1 at Shady Spring.

