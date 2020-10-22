Shady Spring soccer teams both win sectional semifinals

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from the two high school soccer sectional semifinals between PikeView-Shady Spring (girls) and Bluefield-Shady Spring (boys).

The Lady Tigers established momentum early in a 5-2 win against the Lady Panthers, while the boys’ game was scoreless through regulation and overtime, with the Tigers winning 4-3 on penalties.

Shady Spring’s teams will now face Bluefield (girls) and PikeView (boys) Saturday for the Class AA/A Region 3 Section 2 championships.

In Class AAA Region 3 Section 2, Oak Hill girls host Princeton Thursday for the sectional championship. Both boys’ semifinals (Princeton-Oak Hill & Woodrow Wilson-Greenbrier East) are also Thursday, with the championship set for Saturday.