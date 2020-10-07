Shady Spring, Duncan lead after first round

WOAY – The first round of the 2020 West Virginia high school state golf championship was played Tuesday in Wheeling, with Southern West Virginia represented near the top of the leaderboards.

Shady Spring senior Todd Duncan, the reigning Class AA individual state champion, has a two-stroke lead with an opening-round 77. The Tigers also lead the team standings, one stroke ahead of North Marion.

Woodrow Wilson, the second area team to qualify for states, is 4th in Class AAA while Wheeling Park; the Flying Eagles are led by Mary Denny, who is tied for seventh individually.

Also individually, Westside’s Kerri-Anne Cook is tied for 3rd in Class AA, while Shady Spring’s Tanner Vest is tied for 6th. In Class A, Midland Trail’s Indy Eades is 6th

CLASS AAA

Top five teams

Wheeling Park – 242

George Washington – 247

Cabell Midland – 250

Woodrow Wilson – 252

Parkersburg South – 261

Top area individuals: Mary Denny (Woodrow Wilson, T-7th), Kyle Ballard (Greenbrier East, 12th), Jonah Wilson & Zan Hill (both Woodrow Wilson, T-13th)

CLASS AA

Top five teams

Shady Spring – 258

North Marion – 259

Keyser – 266

Roane County – 271

Herbert Hoover – 273

Top area individuals: Todd Duncan (Shady Spring, 1st), Kerri-Anne Cook (Westside, T-3rd), Tanner Vest (Shady Spring, T-6th)

CLASS A

Top five teams

St. Marys – 258

Williamstown – 264

Moorefield – 276

Sherman – 296

Pocahontas County – 303

Area individual: Indy Eades (Midland Trail, 6th)