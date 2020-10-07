Shady Spring, Duncan lead after first round

WOAY – The first round of the 2020 West Virginia high school state golf championship was played Tuesday in Wheeling, with Southern West Virginia represented near the top of the leaderboards.
Shady Spring senior Todd Duncan, the reigning Class AA individual state champion, has a two-stroke lead with an opening-round 77. The Tigers also lead the team standings, one stroke ahead of North Marion.
Woodrow Wilson, the second area team to qualify for states, is 4th in Class AAA while Wheeling Park; the Flying Eagles are led by Mary Denny, who is tied for seventh individually.
Also individually, Westside’s Kerri-Anne Cook is tied for 3rd in Class AA, while Shady Spring’s Tanner Vest is tied for 6th. In Class A, Midland Trail’s Indy Eades is 6th
CLASS AAA
Top five teams
Wheeling Park – 242
George Washington – 247
Cabell Midland – 250
Woodrow Wilson – 252
Parkersburg South – 261
Top area individuals: Mary Denny (Woodrow Wilson, T-7th), Kyle Ballard (Greenbrier East, 12th), Jonah Wilson & Zan Hill (both Woodrow Wilson, T-13th)
CLASS AA
Top five teams
Shady Spring – 258
North Marion – 259
Keyser – 266
Roane County – 271
Herbert Hoover – 273
Top area individuals: Todd Duncan (Shady Spring, 1st), Kerri-Anne Cook (Westside, T-3rd), Tanner Vest (Shady Spring, T-6th)
CLASS A
Top five teams
St. Marys – 258
Williamstown – 264
Moorefield – 276
Sherman – 296
Pocahontas County – 303
Area individual: Indy Eades (Midland Trail, 6th)