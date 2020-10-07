Shady Spring claims team, individual state golf titles

WHEELING, WV (WOAY) – For the fourth time in five years, Southern West Virginia is home to the team state golf champion in Class AA. An area golfer would also take individual medalist honors for the fourth time in five years, as well.

Shady Spring won the Class AA team title by seven strokes over North Marion, led by senior Todd Duncan, who defended his individual championship with rounds 77 & 78. Duncan is joined on the All-Tournament Team by teammate Tanner Vest, who finished tied for fourth, and Westside’s Kerri-Anne Cook, who finished third.

In Class AAA, Woodrow Wilson finished third in the team standings behind champion Wheeling Park and runner-up George Washington. Zan Hill was the top Flying Eagle, finishing fourth with a two-round total of 161; he recorded a hole-in-one on the par-3 7th hole.

Midland Trail’s Indy Eades finished seventh in Class A with a score of 175.

CLASS AAA

Top five teams

Wheeling Park – 486

George Washington – 489

Woodrow Wilson – 504

Cabell Midland – 512

Washington – 540

Top area individuals: Zan Hill (Woodrow Wilson, 4th), Mary Denny (Woodrow Wilson, T-13th), Jonah Wilson (Woodrow Wilson, 16th), Kyle Ballard (Greenbrier East, 20th), Jack Hayes (Oak Hill, T-26th)

CLASS AA

Top five teams

Shady Spring – 519

North Marion – 526

Robert C. Byrd – 527

Keyser – 531

Herbert Hoover – 549

Top area individuals: Todd Duncan (Shady Spring, CHAMPION), Kerri-Anne Cook (Westside, 3rd), Tanner Vest (Shady Spring, T-4th), Logan Miller (Wyoming East, T-16th), Jordy Townley (Shady Spring, 28th)

CLASS A

Top five teams

St. Marys – 523

Moorefield – 539

Williamstown – 548

Pocahontas County – 589

Sherman – 598

Area individual: Indy Eades (Midland Trail, 7th)