Shady Spring claims team, individual state golf titles

WHEELING, WV (WOAY) – For the fourth time in five years, Southern West Virginia is home to the team state golf champion in Class AA. An area golfer would also take individual medalist honors for the fourth time in five years, as well.
Shady Spring won the Class AA team title by seven strokes over North Marion, led by senior Todd Duncan, who defended his individual championship with rounds 77 & 78. Duncan is joined on the All-Tournament Team by teammate Tanner Vest, who finished tied for fourth, and Westside’s Kerri-Anne Cook, who finished third.
In Class AAA, Woodrow Wilson finished third in the team standings behind champion Wheeling Park and runner-up George Washington. Zan Hill was the top Flying Eagle, finishing fourth with a two-round total of 161; he recorded a hole-in-one on the par-3 7th hole.
Midland Trail’s Indy Eades finished seventh in Class A with a score of 175.
CLASS AAA
Top five teams
Wheeling Park – 486
George Washington – 489
Woodrow Wilson – 504
Cabell Midland – 512
Washington – 540
Top area individuals: Zan Hill (Woodrow Wilson, 4th), Mary Denny (Woodrow Wilson, T-13th), Jonah Wilson (Woodrow Wilson, 16th), Kyle Ballard (Greenbrier East, 20th), Jack Hayes (Oak Hill, T-26th)
CLASS AA
Top five teams
Shady Spring – 519
North Marion – 526
Robert C. Byrd – 527
Keyser – 531
Herbert Hoover – 549
Top area individuals: Todd Duncan (Shady Spring, CHAMPION), Kerri-Anne Cook (Westside, 3rd), Tanner Vest (Shady Spring, T-4th), Logan Miller (Wyoming East, T-16th), Jordy Townley (Shady Spring, 28th)
CLASS A
Top five teams
St. Marys – 523
Moorefield – 539
Williamstown – 548
Pocahontas County – 589
Sherman – 598
Area individual: Indy Eades (Midland Trail, 7th)