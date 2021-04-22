Shady Spring boys win sectional title

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – Cameron Manns connected for three in the opening seconds, an accurate indication for how Shady Spring would fare from the field Wednesday night.

The Tigers went on a big run later in the first quarter, winning 85-50 against Westside to claim the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 championship.

Manns had 16 points for Shady Spring, but it was Todd Duncan leading the Tigers with 30 points for the game, while Cole Chapman added 11. Ethan Blackburn led Westside with 22 points.

In Section 2 of the same region, Nicholas County made plays down the stretch to win 70-67 at Midland Trail. Colby Pishner and Rylee Nicholas scored 16 & 15 points, respectively, for the Grizzlies, while Indy Eades set an individual career high with 33 points for Midland Trail. Nicholas County will play at Herbert Hoover for the Section 2 championship; the winner of that game hosts Westside in regionals, while the runner-up goes to Shady Spring.

In Class AAAA Region 3 Section 2, the Oak Hill-Greenbrier East semifinal was not played Wednesday, as there are circumstances surrounding contact tracing with Greenbrier East High School. An official decision on the game could be made as early as Thursday morning; Woodrow Wilson awaits the winner in the championship game.

