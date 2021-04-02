Shade Tree Car Club hosting Easter event this Saturday April 2

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Shade Tree Car Club is giving families a chance to celebrate Easter.

This will be the car club’s third annual St. Jude fundraiser. It will be this Saturday at Harvey’s in the Plaza Mall in Beckley.

At the event will be an Easter egg hunt, games, prizes and much more.

Stephanie French with Shade Tree Car Club says they are glad to offer this event for the community while helping out St. Jude at the same time.

“100% of our proceeds are going to support St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital,” French said. “Children are important to our communities, and there’s so many children that need to go to St. Jude’s and they need the help.”

The event lasts from 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM and all are welcome to attend.

