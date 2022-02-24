Sewell Mtn. man arrested for burglary, destruction of property

SEWELL MOUNTAIN, WV (WOAY) – A Sewell Mountain man is arrested for burglary and destruction of property.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies were dispatched to a burglary on Loops Rd. the night of Feb. 15. Once they arrived on scene, they found a cabin and outbuilding that had been forcefully opened, as well as tracks in the snow. However, no suspect was found.

The next day, deputies received a call from West Virginia State Troopers in Rainelle with information about the incident. While investigating a separate burglary complaint in a different area, Jason Zickafoose, 31, of Sewell Mountain, admitted that he committed the above-mentioned burglary.

Zickafoose is arrested with felony burglary and breaking and entering, as well as misdemeanor destruction of property. He was transported to Southern Regional Jail after he failed to post a $50,000 bond.

