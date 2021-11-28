Several crews battling structure fire in Greenbrier County

FRANKFORD, WV (WOAY) – Six fire departments are on the scene of an active structure fire in Frankford.

Greenbrier County dispatchers tell WOAY they were alerted to the fire on the 1600 block of McKeever Road around 8:45 Sunday evening.

The Frankford Fire Department, Renick Fire Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, White Sulphur Fire Department, Fairlea Fire Department, Anthony Creek Fire Department and White Sulfur EMS are all on scene.

Dispatchers say the fire is at a Turkey Barn and there are no confirmed injuries at this time.

