Several COVID-related deaths reported in SWV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 6, 2021, there have been 2,499,807 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 144,010 total cases and 2,707 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,573 2,213 360 77 Greenbrier 1,766 1,659 107 63 McDowell 1,117 1,066 51 22 Mercer 2,965 2,818 147 123 Monroe 865 836 29 17 Nicholas 1,046 859 187 16 Pocahontas 390 387 3 10 Raleigh 4,170 3,435 735 73 Summers 618 597 21 23 Wyoming 1,786 1,696 90 39

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 254 80 17

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old female from Raleigh County, a 57-year old male from Wyoming County, a 74-year old male from Nicholas County, a 78-year old male from Barbour County, a 47-year old male from Logan County, a 97-year old female from Monroe County, an 82-year old male from Wood County, a 97-year old female from Wood County, a 77-year old male from Logan County, a 58-year old female from Cabell County, and a 79-year old male from Wayne County.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are saddened by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “The families of these residents are in our thoughts.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,323), Berkeley (10,978), Boone (1,785), Braxton (842), Brooke (2,076), Cabell (8,473), Calhoun (253), Clay (414), Doddridge (520), Fayette (3,102), Gilmer (732), Grant (1,205), Greenbrier (2,544), Hampshire (1,647), Hancock (2,650), Hardy (1,404), Harrison (5,226), Jackson (1,821), Jefferson (4,136), Kanawha (13,420), Lewis (1,113), Lincoln (1,368), Logan (2,957), Marion (3,993), Marshall (3,201), Mason (1,891), McDowell (1,431), Mercer (4,424), Mineral (2,679), Mingo (2,340), Monongalia (8,731), Monroe (1,029), Morgan (1,041), Nicholas (1,410), Ohio (3,913), Pendleton (670), Pleasants (822), Pocahontas (622), Preston (2,752), Putnam (4,654), Raleigh (5,746), Randolph (2,471), Ritchie (645), Roane (549), Summers (737), Taylor (1,161), Tucker (520), Tyler (664), Upshur (1,797), Wayne (2,776), Webster (450), Wetzel (1,195), Wirt (370), Wood (7,487), Wyoming (1,850).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Braxton, Lincoln, and Pendleton counties in this report.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Clay, Fayette, Grant, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Mingo, Morgan, Putnam, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties:

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County:

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County:

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Brooke County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County:

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Hardy County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North Main Street, Moorefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County:

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Morgan County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

(pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Raleigh County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, FMRS Health Systems, 102 South Eisenhower Drive, Beckley, WV

2:15 PM – 4:00 PM, FMRS Health Systems, 216 South Vance Drive, Beckley, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

