Several COVID-related deaths reported in Fayette, Raleigh, Mercer, and Wyoming counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 20, 2021, there have been 1,784,787 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 111,677 total cases and 1,836 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 1,915 1,354 561 61 Greenbrier 1,454 604 850 47 McDowell 904 601 303 8 Mercer 2,555 1,160 1,395 77 Monroe 711 434 277 11 Nicholas 692 340 352 9 Pocahontas 339 240 99 9 Raleigh 2,817 1,661 1,156 40 Summers 542 409 133 19 Wyoming 1,375 1,064 311 26

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 655 161 79

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 92-year old male from Fayette County, a 46-year old male from Raleigh County, a 78-year old male from Pleasants County, an 82-year old male from Wood County, an 86-year old female from Wyoming County, a 55-year old female from Mercer County, a 72-year old male from Mercer County, an 85-year old female from Jackson County, a 75-year old female from Berkeley County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, a 90-year old male from Putnam County, a 59-year old male from Cabell County, an 87-year old male from Mercer County, a 92-year old male from Harrison County, a 92-year old male from Fayette County, an 81-year old male from Mercer County, a 71-year old female from Fayette County, an 89-year old female from Mercer County, an 88-year old male from Preston County, an 81-year old male from Upshur County, and a 65-year old male from Marion County.

“We take the reporting of these deaths very seriously,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As we extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones, we also encourage all West Virginians to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,018), Berkeley (8,227), Boone (1,315), Braxton (694), Brooke (1,801), Cabell (6,556), Calhoun (191), Clay (306), Doddridge (369), Fayette (2,204), Gilmer (539), Grant (932), Greenbrier (2,083), Hampshire (1,257), Hancock (2,344), Hardy (1,107), Harrison (4,114), Jackson (1,510), Jefferson (3,059), Kanawha (10,439), Lewis (737), Lincoln (1,054), Logan (2,160), Marion (2,977), Marshall (2,593), Mason (1,405), McDowell (1,145), Mercer (3,737), Mineral (2,331), Mingo (1,795), Monongalia (6,574), Monroe (834), Morgan (830), Nicholas (957), Ohio (3,154), Pendleton (492), Pleasants (732), Pocahontas (521), Preston (2,266), Putnam (3,578), Raleigh (3,769), Randolph (2,008), Ritchie (508), Roane (410), Summers (641), Taylor (920), Tucker (422), Tyler (515), Upshur (1,307), Wayne (2,149), Webster (223), Wetzel (924), Wirt (303), Wood (6,192), Wyoming (1,449).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

The COVID-19 dashboard is located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov and shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.