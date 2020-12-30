Seven counties in viewing area see COVID-related deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 30, 2020, there have been 1,479,263 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 84,225 total cases and 1,318 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 1,518 1,105 413 48 Greenbrier 965 103 862 32 McDowell 770 461 309 6 Mercer 1,850 543 1,307 52 Monroe 526 302 224 11 Nicholas 469 228 241 7 Pocahontas 242 213 29 9 Raleigh 2,011 1,433 578 29 Summers 369 260 109 16 Wyoming 1,113 856 257 19

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 797 209 93

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old male from Mason County, a 78-year old male from Hancock County, a 71-year old female from Hancock County, 90-year old female from Preston County, an 82-year old female from Cabell County, a 93-year old male from Ohio County, a 62-year old female from Hancock County, a 74-year old female from Fayette County, an 88-year old male from Lewis County, a 77-year old female from Wyoming County, a 61-year old female from McDowell County, a 93-year old male from Preston County, an 81-year old female from Hancock County, a 71-year old female from Ohio County, an 81-year old female from Boone County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Raleigh County, a 33-year old female from Summers County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year old female from Brooke County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, an 88-year old male from Logan County, a 76-year old male from Logan County, an 81-year old male from Cabell County, a 79-year old male from Mercer County, an 81-year old female from Brooke County, an 82-year old male from Hardy County, a 52-year old female from Kanawha County, a 63-year old male from Kanawha County, a 95-year old female from Monongalia County, an 84-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 91-year old female from Jefferson County, a 91-year old female from Ohio, and a 46-year old male from Kanawha County.

“The toll this virus has taken on our state also weighs heavily on our medical providers,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As we remember each life and each family, we also remember those fighting to save them.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (744), Berkeley (6,202), Boone (1,053), Braxton (285), Brooke (1,387), Cabell (5,111), Calhoun (128), Clay (258), Doddridge (240), Fayette (1,695), Gilmer (391), Grant (755), Greenbrier (1,436), Hampshire (966), Hancock (1,821), Hardy (761), Harrison (2,898), Jackson (1,142), Jefferson (2,324), Kanawha (8,506), Lewis (516), Lincoln (733), Logan (1,630), Marion (1,768), Marshall (2,027), Mason (1,014), McDowell (952), Mercer (2,713), Mineral (2,085), Mingo (1,417), Monongalia (5,269), Monroe (618), Morgan (637), Nicholas (645), Ohio (2,480), Pendleton (284), Pleasants (564), Pocahontas (351), Preston (1,635), Putnam (2,925), Raleigh (2,655), Randolph (1,131), Ritchie (339), Roane (295), Summers (428), Taylor (678), Tucker (321), Tyler (353), Upshur (900), Wayne (1,682), Webster (146), Wetzel (689), Wirt (216), Wood (4,871), Wyoming (1,155).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

The total number of vaccines received and administered is shown on the Dashboard Overview page and is included on the daily dashboard update. Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.