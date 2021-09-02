September is National Voter Registration Month

Charleston, WV (WOAY) Since 2002, the National Association of Secretaries of State has recognized September as National Voter Registration Month to encourage eligible Americans to register to vote or to update their voter registration information.

WV Secretary of State Mac Warner will spend the month working with County Clerks and high schools to encourage eligible West Virginians to register to vote.

“Voting is a right guaranteed to every eligible citizen. But you have to be registered first,” said WV Secretary of State Mac Warner.

According to Warner, over the last four years by working closely with the state’s County Clerks, more than 255,880 eligible West Virginians have been registered to vote. That number includes nearly 67,000 high school students.

Eligible voters can register online anytime by going to the WV Secretary of State’s safe and secure website at www.GoVoteWV.com. Warner said that eligible voters can also register to vote in person by going to their local County Clerk’s office.

National Voter Registration Day is Tues­day, September 28. Warner said that he challenged all 55 County Clerks to host a voter registration drive outside of their courthouse that day to bring awareness to National Voter Registration Month.

