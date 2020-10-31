Sentencing set for nursing assistant in VA hospital killings

By
Kassie Simmons
-
(AP) - This photo released July 14, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority shows Reta Mays, a former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, W.Va. Tentative settlements have been reached in several civil lawsuits filed on behalf of the families of veterans who died at a West Virginia hospital where Mays, a former nursing assistant admitted to intentionally killing seven people with fatal doses of insulin. The settlements were disclosed by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia on Saturday.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former nursing assistant who has pleaded guilty to intentionally killing seven people with fatal doses of insulin at a West Virginia veterans hospital is scheduled to be sentenced in February.

News outlets report that a judge has scheduled Reta Mays’ sentencing for Feb. 18 and Feb. 19 in Clarksburg.

Mays pleaded guilty earlier this year to intentionally killing seven patients with wrongful insulin injections at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. Mays faces up to life in prison for each of seven counts of second-degree murder.

Mays admitted at a plea hearing to purposely killing the veterans, injecting them with unprescribed insulin while she worked overnight shifts at the hospital in northern West Virginia between 2017 and 2018.

Defense lawyers want to review Mays’ military service behavioral health records. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jarod Douglas asked Judge Thomas Kleeh to sentence Mays in mid-January, citing the interest of victims’ families.

Defense attorney Jay McCamic had sought a sentencing hearing in March.

The VA is responsible for 9 million military veterans. The agency’s former director was fired in 2018 in the wake of a bruising ethics scandal and a mounting rebellion within the agency. Robert Wilkie took over as Veterans Affairs secretary in July 2018.

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR