Sentencing hearing held for Raleigh County man in sex crime case

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A sentencing hearing was held for David Michael Green Kemp, a Raleigh County man who attempted to patronize a victim of sexual servitude.

Kemp was arrested last year after he responded to a Craigslist ad of a mother offering her two children, aged 11 and 14 at the time, for sex.

Kemp attempted to meet up with the woman and was followed by police, and was arrested soon after.

After being arrested in October last year, he stayed in Southern Regional Jail, before pleading guilty in May.

Kemp is expected to serve between 3 and 15 years and will be put on the West Virginia sex offenders list for life.

