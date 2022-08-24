Senior class gets red carpet treatment upon their return to school

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A new idea that started this year, Oak Hill High School decided to give the senior class of 2023 an extra special entrance.

The music was turned up and the red carpet was rolled out as the seniors made their way into the school for the first day of their last year.

The parents were also invited to come out and watch the seniors make their way through the doors.

It was something special the school wanted to do as it’s a once-in-a-lifetime occasion for the students.

“We just feel like these are moments that you can’t get back and this is their last first day of high school and that’s something special, so anything that we can do to help bring in our community, involve people, and let our parents come into our building and see what we have going on, to highlight their child, that is what we would like to do,” Assistant principal at OHHS Brandy Thomas says.

The parents who came out also got to walk through the Evolv weapon scanners to see how the new technology works.

