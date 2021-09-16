Senior bowlers celebrate 91st and 93rd birthdays with surprise party

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A couple of senior bowlers had a belated birthday party at Leisure Lanes in Beckley.

Wanda Martin turned 91 this past summer and Judy McGraw turned 93.

Wanda and Judy are both avid bowlers with the senior leagues and have been bowling for decades. Judy still heads to the lanes at least once a week to go bowling.

All seniors in the bowling leagues at Leisure Lanes range between 50 and 97 years old, and this party was a way to have some fun for two of their oldest members.

