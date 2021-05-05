Senators Manchin and Capito designate New River Gorge as national park and preserve

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is now America’s 63rd and newest national park.

Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito in town to mark the historic day and revealing the new sign that makes it official.

“We’ve allowed for years and years and years for people to define us,” said Senator Joe Manchin (D)-WV. “Didn’t know us, never come to our state, had no idea who we were. And defined us in sometimes the most unflattering terms. We have a chance now to show them who we really are and this park is basically a window to West Virginia and I’m so appreciative and pleased to be apart of it.”

Manchin says this is a new turn for the state of West Virginia and within the next two years, we’re going to see a wild and wonderful tranformation which will in turn bring more visitors to see what all West Virginia has to offer.

“We’ve got whole big broad east coast out here that is looking to come and visit and not go to the congested maybe areas of the past where they used to vacation and look for a different experience and we’re going to give one to them,” said Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R)-WV.

New road signs are expected to be up by memorial day and you’ll start to see even more markers within the year.

“We’re just showing the rest of the world the gem that we already knew,” said Superintendent of the National Park and Preserve Lizzie Watts.

What was once just a national river is now paired with a national park and it’s a great way to kick off the summer.

The national park designation has been two years in the making. The senators credit the National Park Service and the surrounding communities for helping bring it all together.

