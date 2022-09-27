Senators designate September as National Recovery Month

Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announce the passage of bipartisan legislation designating September as “National Recovery Month.” The legislation recognizes the obstacles leading to increased substance use disorders and the need for community resources to prevent further tragedies.

Overdose deaths increased to over 100,000 nationwide in 2021, including 1,400 West Virginians. From April 2021 to April 2022, West Virginia lost 1,420 residents to drug-related overdoses

Senators Capito and Angus King (I-Maine) led the proposal for the resolution. In addition to designating National Recovery Month, the senators have joined to improve telehealth, the approval process for opioids, and mental health outreach support.

