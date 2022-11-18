Senator Manchin’s efforts result in FCC releasing updated Broadband coverage maps

Washington, DC (WOAY) – Following U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) efforts, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released updated broadband coverage maps.

The pre-production map updates result from years of Manchin urging the FCC to update inaccurate broadband coverage maps determining how the federal government allocated millions of dollars to expand affordable coverage.

Senator Manchin included provisions in the Broadband DATA Act, which authorized the FCC to update the coverage maps.

Provisions allow residents to search the FCC’s map to see if it accurately depicts whether there is access to broadband coverage at their address, which their service providers are, and the type of technology they use.

If FCC maps are incorrect, West Virginians can provide direct input to the FCC by submitting a challenge to the map.

The FCC has encourages all consumers and communities to submit revisions to the draft map by January 13 for the FCC to incorporate feedback and further update maps.

The updates will provide the basis for billions of dollars in broadband funding Manchin included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Manchin established the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program within the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), to allocate funding to each state based on its proportion of unserved areas based on the new maps.

To view the updated maps and check your coverage, please click here .

A video tutorial and more information on how to submit challenges are available at fcc.gov/BroadbandData/consumers .

