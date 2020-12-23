Senator Manchin urges COVID-19 testing before holiday meetups

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Senator Joe Manchin urges residents to get tested before any holiday meetups.

Manchin was tested for COVID-19 early this week and wants fellow West Virginians to do the same. Although he received the vaccine for COVID last week, he still insists on social distancing and taking other precautions to ensure others stay safe.

Manchin said getting tested even after getting the vaccine helps yourself and others have peace of mind.

“Come get tested, please. It’ll give you peace of mind, and definitely when you’re going to visit your loved one over the holidays, it’ll give them peace of mind knowing you’ve been tested.”

COVID-19 testing is highly recommended, especially if you plan to visit family members this holiday season.