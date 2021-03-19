Senator Capito visiting southern border

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY) – Senator Shelley Moore Capito is taking a trip to the southern border.

The trip to El Paso is in response to what she says is a crisis at the border. After entering office, President Biden halted border wall construction and funding via executive order.

Capito was one of 40 senators to sign a letter to the Government Accountability Office, questioning if Biden’s actions were legal.

“I think there’s a lot I’m going to learn on the trip,” Capito said. “But the essence of my letter is that if we kept moving forward on our border wall systems, it would certainly help our border patrol in trying to meet this challenge.”

Capito says that during her trip she hopes to see up close what the current situation at the border is like.