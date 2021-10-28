Security heightened at Shady Spring High School after alleged threats

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – There’s heightened security at Shady Spring High School after alleged threats at the school over the past few days.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is aware of alleged threats that occurred yesterday into this morning.

These alleged threats were immediately investigated by SSHS officials and the School Resource Division of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

The juvenile alleged to have made the threat was identified, interviewed, and investigated by SSHS and RCSO.

Both SSHS Officials and the RCSO determined that there was no evidence to suggest that the threats ever occurred and were likely the result of rampant rumors.

That being said, the RCSO intends to maintain a heightened level of security at the school out of an abundance of caution.

