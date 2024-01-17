Second Winter Blast Then Complete Pattern Change

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): One final burst of high-travel impact snow is on the horizon followed by a bitter cold blast that will be fleeting.

SNOW: Snow starts around 10 p.m. Thursday with a burst of 2″ overnight into Friday morning that will make ALL roadways slippery. Another 1-3″ of snow is expected Friday morning into Saturday morning before tapering off. Within that range, the highest accumulations will be in the western Greenbrier Valley to Pocahontas County.

WIND CHILLS: Will drop to -10 degrees Saturday morning and stay there through the day. The western Greenbrier Valley into Pocahontas County will see wind chills up to -25 degrees. Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings will be issued ahead of this dangerous cold blast. Bundle up in layers, open cabinet doors and leave faucets dripping to prevent busted pipes.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will warm rapidly to 60 degrees by Wednesday as a pattern reversal occurs. This warmer pattern will persist until February 5, then we expect another cold blast to arrive.

