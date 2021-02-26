Second suspect arrested in Jan. 26 Bradley shooting

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WOAY) – A second suspect is arrested in connection to the Jan. 26 late night shooting in Bradley.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Christian Michael Akers, 19, of Crab Orchard, has been arrested for his role in a shooting that occurred during the evening hours of Jan. 26.

Akers is charged with two counts of malicious wounding and one count of wanton endangerment.

Jonathan Penn, 18, of Beckley, was arrested by the RCSO earlier this week. He was charged with four counts of attempted murder, one count of malicious wounding and one count of wanton endangerment for his role in the same incident.